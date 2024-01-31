Elisabeth Moss confirms pregnancy during Jimmy Kimmel Live interview

Elisabeth Moss has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The Emmy Award-winning actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (30 January) and confirmed her pregnancy.

The 56-year-old chat show asked her: “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?”

The 41-year-old actress responded: “A little bit of both.”

She opened up about her pregnancy journey and said: “I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

The actress’s due date is yet to be announced, while the identify of her child’s father also remains unknown.