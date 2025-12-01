Ellie Goulding and Sienna Miller reveal pregnancies on Fashion Awards red carpet

Ellie Goulding and Sienna Miller gave fans a Christmas surprise as both stars announced their pregnancies at the 2025 Fashion Awards on Monday (1 December).

The women publicly displayed their pregnancy bumps for the first time on the red carpet at the event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a pair of statement outfits.

Goulding, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear, wore an all-black ensemble with a crop top, trousers and leather jacket; while Miller, who will be welcoming her second child with Oli Green, sported a sheer white lace dress.