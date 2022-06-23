Elliot Page’s life has ‘improved drastically’ since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has said that his life has "drastically improved" since he publicly came out as transgender in 2020.

The actor toldLate Night With Seth Meyersthat while he has had overwhelming moments, he believes his transition has brought joy to his life.

“I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time", Page said.

The 35-year-old stars in the Umbrella Academy, where his character also comes out as trans.

