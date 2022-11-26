Emma Watson sent an extra special video message to a young fan on The Late Late Toy Show, who expressed her love for Hermione Granger and spent her time testing Harry Potter toys out.

Caitriona Kalogeraki, 10, looked shocked as the Little Women star popped up as she appeared on the show.

“I wanted to send you a message to thank you for all you do to spread awareness around Autism,” Emma said.

“You seem like such an amazing and special young woman.”

