Matthew Macfadyen thanks 'on-screen wives' Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun at Emmys

Matthew Macfadyen thanked his two “on-screen wives” in Succession as he accepted the award for best supporting actor in a drama series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, 15 January.

As he took to the stage, the actor, 49, paid tribute to his co-stars Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun, before thanking his “actual wife, Keeley [Hawes]” whom he described as his “love and best friend.”

The HBO drama scooped six awards on the night, including the biggest accolade - best drama series.