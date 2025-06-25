Avant-garde singer ESKA delivers jaw-dropping Music Box session

The final Music Box episode of the latest season stars Mercury Prize-shortlisted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist ESKA, who delivered spine-tingling renditions of two songs from her latest album, 2025’s The Ordinary Life of a Magic Woman.

Her first full-length solo project in a decade, this avant-garde collection of songs includes the tracks “Fazerfolk” and “All the Way Down”. It follows her 2015 debut, ESKA, which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

