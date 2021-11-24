Freddie Mercury going public with his HIV diagnosis before he died has been described as a cultural touchstone moment by the chief executive of the National Aids Trust.

On 24 November 1991 - 30 years ago - the charismatic Queen frontman died aged 45 after suffering from bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids.

"At the time that Freddie died, a huge amount has changed in the 30 years," Deborah Gold explained.

"When he died in 1991, there was no treatment that really worked for HIV."

