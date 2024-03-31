Watch moment Gladiators champions crowned in 2024 grand final

Watch the moment Finlay Anderson and Marie-Louise Nicholson were crowned Gladiators champions in Saturday night’s grand final (30 March).

The pair beat fellow contenders Wesley Male and Bronte Jones to lift the coveted trophy after a competition that has lasted 11 weeks.

Anderson, an army officer, said it was “surreal” to win the first BBC reboot of the popular 90s show.

Meanwhile, Nicholson, a personal trainer from Dublin, praised Jones for pushing her to the limit in the final.

“We’re both winners in my eyes,” she said before lifting the trophy.