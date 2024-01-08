Taylor Swift did not look amused as Golden Globes host Jo Koy turned his jokes on her.

The pop sensation did not even crack a smile as the comedian made the half-joke about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

“The difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift” he said, to titters from the crowd.

The camera snapped to Taylor, who pursed her lips and took a sip of her drink without even a smile.