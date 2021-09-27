Halo co-creator teases new project

Marcus Lehto, one of the main creative forces behind the original Halo, has teased that he is working on a new project.

Speaking on Twitter, the game designer explained that he was making “pretty big decisions about [his] career this week.”

This could suggest that the ex-Bungie developer is set to begin work on a new title following the release of Disintegration earlier this year.

However, Lehto did explain that some fans were unlikely to support the career move, indicating that it could be a divisive decision.