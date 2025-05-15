Independent TV
Hannah Waddingham’s three words to Mission Impossible co-stars at film premiere red carpet
Hannah Waddingham joined her Mission Impossible co-stars on the Cannes red carpet for the film’s world premiere.
The 50-year-old joined co-stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Trammell Tilman and Angela Bassett on the red carpet ahead of the premiere at the the Grand Théâtre Lumière on Wednesday (14 May).
They paused several times to capture the joyful moment with selfies taken by Christopher McQuarrie.
Waddingham could be seen dancing as she encouraged her co-stars and those present on the red carpet “You own it!”.
00:42