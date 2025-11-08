Moaning Myrtle actor confesses she hadn’t heard of Harry Potter before filming

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:45