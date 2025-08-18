New horror film shot from perspective of a dog drops first trailer

Watch the trailer for a new horror movie that is filmed from the unique perspective of a dog.

“Good Boy”, which is hitting theatres on 3 October, follows Todd and his dog Indy as they relocate to an old farmhouse that is rumoured to be haunted.

“Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant’s grim death,” a synopsis for the movie writes.

The 73-minute film directed by Ben Leonberg had its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas, in March, where Indy won the first-ever “Howl of Fame” award.