Ian Hislop names best and worst Have I Got News For You guest

Ian Hislop has named his best and worst Have I Got News For You guest and revealed what makes the show so unique.

The popular BBC comedy quiz show, which grills celebrity contestants on the week’s top stories and news, first aired back in September 1990.

Hislop described working on the show as a “pleasure” and a “great platform”.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday (25 March), the Private Eye editor also recalled the time William Shatner, who plays Captain Kirk in Star Trek appeared on the show.

“He had no idea who we were,” Hislop said.

“He didn't know any of the news stories and was incredibly funny, and he actually sang.

“He'd just released an album, so I think he was probably both the best and the worst guest ever.”