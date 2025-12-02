I’m a Celeb star outs campmates in parting shot as they leave jungle

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Kelly Brook outed two of her fellow campmates for stealing sweets after she became the fourth contestant to be voted out of the jungle.

In Monday's episode (1 December) of the ITV show, Kelly, Aitch, and Angryginge ate half of their milk bottle sweets prize following success in the Dingo Dollar Challenge, leaving the rest of the camp just 10 sweets to share between them.

After hugging her campmates goodbye on Tuesday, the model dropped the bombshell, "by the way, there was more than 10 milk bottles”, leaving Aitch and Angryginge to explain their actions to the rest of the group.