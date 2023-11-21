ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly appeared shocked when she discovered how old I’m A Celebrity contestant Nigel Farage is.

Discussing the popular reality show, Kelly was surprised when she was told the former British politician and GB News presenter is 59.

Kelly admitted she thought he was older than that.

She then claimed: “You get the face you deserve.”

Farage has already clashed with fellow campmate Fred Sirieix over what the First Dates star described as a “shameful” Brexit poster on Monday’s (20 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity.