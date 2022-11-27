A piece of art that can 'only exist in space' has been made on the first ever private mission to the International Space Station.

‘Impossible Object’ aims to bring art into space, and was taken by astronaut Eytan Stibbe as part of the Rakia art mission - although devised by doctor of physics, Dr Yasmine Meroz, and artist Liat Segal.

The sculpture is made of liquid water and cannot exist on Earth due to gravity, and is made of brass rods and tubes, giving an effect that looks like stairs.

