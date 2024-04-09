Isla Fisher discussed spending Valentine’s Day with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen in a live TV interview, despite the couple already being separated.

The Australian actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show just two months ago to chat about her Valentine’s plans, even though the pair had already gone their separate ways.

When Clarkson asked her about the couple’s February 14 plans, the 48-year-old said: “Every year Sacha does give me a card that [says] ‘happy Valentine’s from...’ and then there’s a massive question mark, as if anybody else would... as if I have any other Valentines.”

The couple revealed they had jointly filed for divorce last year in a statement released last Friday (5 April).