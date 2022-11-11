Matt Hancock laughed as Boy George tackled the first eating bushtucker trial of this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

During the “La Cucaracha Cafe” (The Cockroach Cafe) challenge, the singer was tasked with eating six fermented plums, which left him dry retching.

“Tastes like perfume... tastes like being poisoned,” Boy George said as he ate the fruit.

Viewers will be able to watch the full trial on ITV tonight, 11 November, at 9pm.

