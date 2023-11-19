Topless Jason Momoa takes part in a push-up contest on Saturday Night Live

Aquaman star Jason Momoa took part in a humorous sketch involving a push-up competition on his return to Saturday Night Live (18 November).

A topless Momoa plays the role of Laird, a man who is invited to dinner by his ex-fiance Elaine, played by Chloe Fineman, after he has been stranded on an island for five years.

The clip sees Laird and his ex-partner’s husband Dennis, played by Andrew Dismukes, battle it out for her affection in the funny spoof, with the winner getting Elaine and the house.