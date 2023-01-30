Jeremy Vine has detailed the alleged moment Jeremy Clarkson recited a racist nursery rhyme on Top Gear.

In a new Channel 5 documentary, the broadcaster explains how Clarkson’s on-screen character “specialises in giving offence” before recounting the row from 2014.

“He did the nursery rhyme ‘Eeny, meeny, miny, moe’ and the really old rendering of that contains the N-word. He sort of mumbled to obscure the word but in one of the takes, he thinks the word wasn’t obscured and he thinks this take then emerged later,” Vine said.

