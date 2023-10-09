Jimmy Savile abuse survivor speaks out ahead of BBC’s The Reckoning

A woman who was abused by paedophile Jimmy Savile has spoken out ahead of a new BBC drama The Reckoning.

Sam Brown was abused by the presenter when she was just 11 years old. She has bravely spoken about how it feels to feature in the drama, which focuses on the life and crimes of Savile.

Ms Brown said: “I am an adult looking back on a child with my adult views. When I saw that child, I felt really sad for that little girl and Jim was like, but that’s you.”

“It was quite a watch to see me as a child. It was really hard, but I want it to be a hard watch.”