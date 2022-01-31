Joe Rogan has addressed the controversy surrounding two of his podcasts about Covid vaccines on Spotify.

Last year the 54-year-old podcaster interviewed widely discredited doctor Robert Malone, who claimed on his show The Joe Rogan Experience that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.

During his video, the commentator said that he agrees with Spotify’s decision to add “disclaimers” at the beginning of controversial podcasts, especially the ones related to Covid.

Rogan also highlighted that he has “no hard feelings” towards Neil Young and Joni Mitchell for boycotting the streaming service.

