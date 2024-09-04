Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga greeted a big crowd as she arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday 4 September ahead of the premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux.

The film is one of the most highly anticipated of the festival, playing in the official competition five years after Joker won the coveted Golden Lion.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, institutionalised at Arkham and awaiting trial for his crimes - and it’s there he meets Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

The two fall immediately in love and take to song to express themselves.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set for release on 4 October 2024 in the UK.