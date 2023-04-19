Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:40
K-POP star Moonbin found dead aged 25
K-POP star Moonbin has been found dead in his apartment aged 25, South Korea police have said.
The singer, actor, dancer and model was best known as a member of boyband Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha.
His manager found him dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Tuesday evening (18 April), YonHapNews Television reported.
A tour date set for 13 May in Jakarta, Indonesia, has now been cancelled, according to event promoter Lumina Entertainment.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
00:40
Mysterious green spiral filmed travelling across Alaska skies
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:40
K-POP star Moonbin found dead aged 25
00:50
Suspected Russian ‘spy ship’ in North Sea approached by journalists
00:43
Emmanuel Macron heckled and greeted with loud boos during Alsace visit
01:19
Watch moment Robert F Kennedy Jr announces bid for US president
01:08
Guardiola determined not to let past CL failures derail Man City
01:06
Lampard vows Chelsea ‘will be back’ after Champions League elimination
01:11
‘No problem’ with Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room, Lampard says
01:09
Red Bull athlete dives off top of 68ft historic building in Plymouth
00:39
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
00:37
Watch: Rare black fox strolls around Welsh garden
00:45
Fish with fangs among bizarre creatures deep-sea fisherman catches
00:40
Mysterious green spiral filmed travelling across Alaska skies
01:19
Warner Bros. announces new game following Hogwarts Legacy success
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09