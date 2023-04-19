K-POP star Moonbin found dead aged 25

K-POP star Moonbin has been found dead in his apartment aged 25, South Korea police have said.

The singer, actor, dancer and model was best known as a member of boyband Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha.

His manager found him dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Tuesday evening (18 April), YonHapNews Television reported.

A tour date set for 13 May in Jakarta, Indonesia, has now been cancelled, according to event promoter Lumina Entertainment.

