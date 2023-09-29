Katherine Ryan reveals real reason she quit Mock The Week

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed the real reason why she left Mock The Week.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Ryan said she “loved” the show but said she reached a point in her career where she knew she had to stop appearing on it.

She said: “There was one seat where a woman sat for every episode and I knew that if I was sitting in that chair that I was preventing one of my female peers from having a go, and being on that show was life-changing.”