I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook’s husband has described the “magical” moment he first met her in a rare TV interview.

Jeremy Parisi, who married the Heart radio presenter in 2022, spoke about his relationship with his wife when he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday (20 November).

Parisi said he had been watching Kelly “every night” as she settles into camp life in the Australian jungle.

He said: “She seems to be OK. I think she will be fine because she is with her friends.”