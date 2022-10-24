Travis Scott has denied claims he cheated on Kylie Jenner, rubbishing suggestions he met up with Rojean Kar.

Last week, Instagram model Kar shared a video showing the rapper on the set of a shoot, raising speculation they had met.

“It’s a lot of weird s*** going on,” Scott wrote in his own Instagram post, responding to the video.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

Sign up for our newsletters.