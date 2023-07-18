Country music star Miranda Lambert stopped her Velvet Rodeo show in Las Vegas on Saturday 15 July to call out fans for taking selfies during her songs.

A video shared by TikTok user @redneckinvegas shows the three-time Grammy winner, 39, on stage at the Bakkt Theater when she suddenly stops singing her 2016 ballad “Tin Man”.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second... I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Lambert said as the crowd cheered.

“You’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music,” she continued, motioning to the audience members to sit down.