The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series

The cast of The Lazarus Project talks to Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy about the twisty time-loop thriller, and what fans can expect from season two.

Charly Clive, who plays Sarah in the series, says: “We’ve got a little bit of romance there, we’ve got comedy, we’ve got a great cast. There’s explosions, there’s car chases. There’s something for everyone.”

The Lazarus Project is streaming now on Sky and Now TV.