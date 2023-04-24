Swirls, laughs and tough love: Len Goodman’s best moments

Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died aged 78.

Adored by fans of the BBC show, Goodman was head judge from its launch in 2004 until 2016 and will be remembered fondly for his knowledge of dance and wry humour.

In a statement after his death, he was described as “a much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him”.

Following Goodman’s death, take a look back at some of his best moments, from both Strictly and the US show Dancing with the Stars.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.