Leonardo DiCaprio pays emotional tribute to ‘hero’ Robert Redford

Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to his "hero", Robert Redford, describing his death aged 89 as a "huge loss."

The Oscar-winning star of films including All The President’s Men and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid was known for his activism as well as his movies.

Speaking at the London premiere of One Battle After Another on Tuesday, 16 September, DiCaprio, 50, said: “Very sad news.

“We lost an absolute legend in our industry. I admire him for not only his work as an actor, but as a director with Quiz Show.

"But more so than anything, I’ve said it over and over again, he was an avid environmental advocate, was a member of the NRDC (Natural Resources Defence Council) like me, and he was a hero to a lot of people in our industry, including myself, so it’s a huge loss.”