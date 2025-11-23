Lewis Capaldi stuns with heartfelt Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool performance

Lewis Capaldi gave a heartfelt performance during the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special on Sunday (23 November).

Blackpool week saw the remaining contestants dancing in the prestigious Tower Ballroom, with no eliminations due to La Voix’s injury, which forced her to depart the show.

Capaldi sang his recent single Something in the Heavens over a stripped-back piano arrangement as the professional dancers accompanied him with choreography.

The singer took a break from live performance after struggling with Tourette’s syndrome during his Glastonbury appearance in 2023, before returning to the festival stage earlier this year.