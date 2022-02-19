YouTuber Logan Paul is considering running for president

YouTube star Logan Paul has revealed he’s thinking about a career change, and will “deadass” try to become the USPresident when he’s old enough.

The 26-year-old is best known for his controversial social media videos, including one viral 2017 video filmed in Aokigahara, Japan, when he posted a video including a recently deceased suicide victim.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Logan said: “I really do think I’m gonna make a run for President when I’m 35, like deadass”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here