The Rings of Power: Stars arrive for London premiere of new Lord Of The Rings series

Stars of the much-anticipated Lord of The Rings prequel arrived at the London premiere in Leicester Square on Tuesday.

Actors Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark and Charles Edwards, respectively starring as Sadoc Burrows, Galadriel and Celebrimbor, were in attendance on Tuesday evening’s red carpet.

Robert Amarayo, starring as Elrond in the TV series, commented to the press: “I feel anxious and nervous but also excited and hopefully people are going to enjoy it.”

The new Amazon Prime series based on the world created by Tolkien, is set thousands of years before The Hobbits and The Lord Of The Rings books.

