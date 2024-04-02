Frankie Muniz has revealed that he once stormed off the Malcolm in the Middle set and didn’t return for two episodes.

The actor, 38, starred as the main character in the popular family sitcom from 2000 to 2006, having been cast while he was 13-years-old.

Muniz, who is currently appearing on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! discussed the incident with fellow campmates.

“There were two episodes I’m not in. I walked off the set,” he said.

“Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful. Like they walked on pins and needles,” Muniz added, saying on-set tensions prompted him to leave.