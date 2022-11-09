Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ on I’m a Celebrity

Matt Hancock sang his rendition of Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit "Perfect" upon his arrival to the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

This clip shows the former health secretary chatting about music with comedian Seann Walsh, before he starts to sing.

"Quite a mix really, I'm quite mainstream," the politician says regarding his taste in music, before adding: "I'm not gonna, you know, put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck."

He then professes that he "loves" the Suffolk singer, and begins lulling the song's lyrics.

