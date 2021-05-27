Matthew Perry has revealed his anxiety around performing Friends in front of a live studio audience, as the cast of the hit sitcom reunited to share experiences from the show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the series, told his fellow cast members that he “felt like I was going to die” if the audience didn’t laugh at one of his lines. “It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and go into convulsions if I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get,” he said.