Watch MEGA perform song ‘If Not My Heart’ on Music Box

London soul singer MEGA performed a stunning rendition of her song 'If Not My Heart' for Music Box, to celebrate the release of her EP, Honour And Glory.

MEGA has been garnering buzz throughout 2023 for her beautiful vocals, flecked with her church choir singing background and songs drawing upon her Ugandan heritage, while supporting acts like Self Esteem and Hozier on tour. MEGA will be touring and releasing new music, keep up-to-date with Independent Culture.

