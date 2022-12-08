Meghan reveals why she dressed in ‘muted’ tones during royal duties

The Duchess of Sussex has explained why she "rarely wore colour" while in the UK in the newly released tell-all Netflix docuseries.

Meghan said you "can't ever wear the same colour" as the monarch or any other more senior member of the royal family.

When faced with the decision of what to dress herself in, she thought: "Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?

"Camel, beige, white - so I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in," she shared

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.