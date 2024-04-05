Mel B kicked out of Spice Girls WhatsApp group chat after teasing reunion

Mel B has been kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp group chat after teasing the band’s reunion.

The British singer revealed she has been removed from the Spice Girls group chat after confirming a possible reunion for the iconic group's 30th anniversary.

Presenter Alison Hammond asked Mel, 48, on Thursday's episode of This Morning (4 April): "I heard you got kicked out of the WhatsApp group?”

The singer replied, “That always happens to me, because I say things."

Scary Spice, continued: "You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years…”