Met Gala: The best-dressed stars of all time

Since the first Met Gala in 1948, hundreds of celebrities and fashion icons have graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, showing off the best-in-class of themed red-carpet dressing.

The 2022 theme is 'Gilded Glamour', and we're expecting plenty of grandeur, including floor-length gowns and tailcoats.

Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as the official co-chairs and hosts, and attendees are rumoured to include Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Rihanna, and the Kardashian-Jenners.

To celebrate, we’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.