Singer Michael Ball has revelaed he didn’t talk to anyone for nine months after suffering with anxiety and panic attacks.

He spoke openly of his mental health struggles when he appeared on This Morning on Friday. He said: Panic attacks are awful. They took me out of Les Miserables. I had to walk away.

“I got ill and that spiral happened and I got into a dark place with depression and panic attacks.

Dermot O’Leart asked: “What got you out of it?

He replied: It was leaving the show, doing nine months of not talking to anyone and becoming acrophibic.”