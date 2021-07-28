I’m really excited to share our final Music Box session of the series, with the wonderful newcomer Jake Whiskin. This Leeds-based artist has been releasing, on a slow-and-steady basis, some of the most gorgeous tracks of the year.

He performs three of them for us in this lovely episode, including his singles “Heavy”, “Slow Motion” and “Running on Fumes”.

Make sure you check out Jake’s session as well as his brilliant new EP, Slow Motion.

Thanks for following this season of Music Box!