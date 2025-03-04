The Duchess of Sussex corrected Mindy Kaling for using her maiden name instead of her royal surname in a scene from the new Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Meghan’s new show consists of eight episodes. It follows the former actor as she chats with famous friends, shares recipes and offers glimpses of her home in California she shares with the Duke of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the second episode, The Office star shares her disbelief that Meghan Markle grew up eating Jack in the Box fast food — before Meghan corrects her for using her former name.