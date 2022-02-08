Viewers of the ITV drama No Return - starring actress Sheridan Smith - have noticed that the series was actually filmed in Spain, despite being set in Turkey.

The four-part series, which began on Monday night, features Smith as Kathy Powell, whose 16-year-old son Noah is accused of sexually assaulting another teenage boy at a party while the family is on holiday. One viewer took to Twitter and wrote: “Don’t kid is this ain’t Turkey, this is clearly Spain! [sic]”. The whole series is now available on the ITV Hub.

