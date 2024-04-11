Independent TV
Moment OJ Simpson holds gun to head in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom in TV show
OJ Simpson pointed a gun to his head in Kim Kardashian's bedroom during the first episode of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.
The FX series follows the former American football star's murder trial of 1994-1995, in which he was acquitted, after the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
This scene has resurfaced following Simpson's death aged 76 on Wednesday, 10 April.
