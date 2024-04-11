Moment OJ Simpson holds gun to head in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom in TV show

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

OJ Simpson pointed a gun to his head in Kim Kardashian's bedroom during the first episode of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

The FX series follows the former American football star's murder trial of 1994-1995, in which he was acquitted, after the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

This scene has resurfaced following Simpson's death aged 76 on Wednesday, 10 April.