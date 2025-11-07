Paloma Faith has revealed her true feelings towards Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr after he “murdered” her "in plain sight" at the start of the competition.

The singer was the first to rise to her feet to applaud Carr's win, holding her hands high above her head to applaud his victory while watching the finale live on Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on Thursday (6 November).

The comedian's decision to “murder” Faith came as a shock to audiences after the pair’s close bond was revealed.

“She’s not happy about it,” Carr had said of his controversial decision on his podcast Life’s a Beach.