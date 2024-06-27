Paris Hilton has claimed that she was “force-fed medications” and “sexually abused” by staff at a youth residential treatment facility as a teenager, as she testified before a US House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday (26 June).

Appearing at Capitol Hill, she spoke in support of huge reforms to the system.

Ms Hilton said: “I’m here to be the voice for children whose voices can’t be heard.”

Hilton has previously identified Utah’s Provo Canyon School, a youth residential facility, as one of the places she faced abuse. The school has faced multiple lawsuits, threats to their licenses and reports of abuse from several students,The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The school said they could not comment on Hilton’s allegations when they first came to light as they have since switched management.