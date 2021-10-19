Paul McCartney says Let It Be was inspired by Shakespeare

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed that the words to the iconic Beatles track “Let It Be” were inspired by William Shakespeare and his play Hamlet.

Towards the end of the play, lead character Hamlet says the words: "O, I could tell you – But let it be. Horatio, I am dead."

McCartney said he would have had to learn off large parts of the dialogue verbatim, and that these lines were most likely still in his head when he penned the classic Beatles track.